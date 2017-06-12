Ghanaian Media Want My downfall - Kwabena Kwabena

Related Stories Multiple award winning Highlife artiste, Kwabena Kwabena, is not a very happy man and he blames the media for his ‘woes’ by misinforming Ghanaians about things they don’t know about him.



The Aso hitmaker believes the entertainment journalists especially have been feeding the public untruths resulting in a number of wrong perceptions about him.



According to the twice divorced musician, there has been a lot of misconceptions about his love life, music career and other related issues and it is about time he cleared them all.



And he is going to do this through his book titled, Past Days Ahead which will be launched on June 23 at the Best Western Premier Hotel, Accra.



“What is wrong with the media coming to me and finding out issues they are not clear with? Why do they draw their own conclusions and put out false information about me? I know they want my down fall”, Kwabena Kwabena told Showbiz in an interview last week.



He said a lot of wrong things have been said about his tattoos but if journalists had inquired from him, he would have explained why he sports them. “I just love tattoos and that is why I have them on my body”, the Royal Lady singer added.



Citing another example, Kwabena Kwabena said he tuned in to a radio station discussing his Tuamudaa song and the comments were very bad.



“Now anyone at all can go on air and talk about my music when the fellow does not know anything about music. I would have no problem if a seasoned musician criticises my song than panelists or media persons who have no idea how songs are composed”, he angrily said.



This made him veer into the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards(VGMA) saying members of its Board should be made up of only great musicians who have excelled in their careers.



“There are great musicians in Ghana so why are we not putting them to work? I feel there should be changes on the board”, he said.



He took the opportunity to talk about the latest album he will be releasing soon. According to him, the album will feature some of the best musicians from Ghana.