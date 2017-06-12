PHOTO Of KKD and Ebony...

Related Stories KKD is known to like the fresh blooded girls and that is evident in this photos trending online.



In the photo, the Royal Blackness is seen blowing the sponsor hit maker a kiss as they get intimate.



She loves to show a lot of skin and many have suggested it is her way of getting attention to herself and her music but Dancehall musician, Ebony says they are far from the truth.



This is because she has been wearing skimpy or revealing clothes way before she entered into music.



Thus everything you see is a true representation of who she is because she does not fake her identity. Yes, she is a bad girl and she is proud to be one









