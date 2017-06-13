Socrate Safo Finally Gets Appointment Letter

Related Stories



After revelation was made over the weekend, that legendary film maker, Socrate Safo, was without an official appointment letter despite his assumption of office as Executive Secretary for the past months at the National Commission on Culture (NCC) – entertainmentgh.com has reliable information that, an official letter has been issued.This comes after sympathizers expressed their support for the popular filmmaker when news broke that, another party member had been appointed for the same position as Socrate's, with a directive for him to vacate the office.Checks show that, Socrate has now been issued with an appointment letter from the Flagstaff House, assigned as the Director of Creative Arts, responsible for Programs & Projects at the Commission.Socrate Safo, since moving to the NCC has given the once-ramshackle office a face-lift and has also put together several programs and projects including the ZongoFest, Ghana Wear Fair and the [email protected] project.The Executive Secretary role is expected to be filled by the Minister of Tourism, Arts & Culture,who has direct oversight over the NCC.