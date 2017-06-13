Efya Talks Favourite Sex Position

Related Stories 'Best in me’ hitmaker, Efya has said she prefers doggy style to the missionary position of making love.



Efya made this disclosure while speaking on Joy FM on her promotional tour of her new single, ‘until the dawn’ which is enjoying massive airplay.



Asked to choose between the conventional missionary position and doggy style, the multiple award-winning afro-soul singer quickly responded to show host Lexis Bill: “Doggy”.



Apart from her choosing doggy style over missionary, the Best In Me hitmaker, in a quick question-and-answer time, chose heels over flats, television over radio, hot over cold, ‘koko’ over tea, dark men over fair men, tall men over short men, IPhones over Android, series over movies, SUVs over saloon cars, rich over poor, and bread over biscuit.



When asked to choose between Stonebwoy and Shatta Wale, the singer indicated that she loves to listen to both of them.





