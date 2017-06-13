Stonebwoy Set To Marry This Weekend

Information available to Nkonkonsa.com indicates that Ghana's BET Award winning Dancehall artiste Stonebwoy is about to walk down the aisle with the love of his life.



The ‘Bhim Nation’ CEO is repordely getting married this Friday, 16th June 2017 in Accra.



Stonebwoy, real name Livingstone Etse Satekla is getting married this weekend to his sweetheart, Dr Louisa Ansong, a beautiful young woman who won multiple academic awards of excellence when she graduated as a dentist from KNUST in 2016.



An invitation to the private wedding ceremony obtained by GhanaCelebrities.Com, confirms that Stonebwoy and Louisa are set to become a couple this weekend.



A dentist and a dancehall artiste getting married is a little strange in our part of the world but love conquers it all, they said. Congrats Stonebwoy.



See the wedding invitation and more photos of his wife to be: