Most Men Don’t Know How To 'Bang' A Woman Well – Kaakie

Related Stories Female dancehall artiste Kaakie has thrown shade to men saying most of them don’t take their time when making love. The ‘Too Much' hit maker explaining herself in an interview with nanayaw18.com said: ‘personally I like a man who can punish a booty’.



“Listen, I am not referring to ‘punish’ as in a bad way but in a very sexual and romantic way – she clarified her meaning for the word punish. “To my knowledge some men just have sex with a lady. These men don’t make their women enjoy the sex by adding little spice to it", she mentioned.



“Let me give a tip to guys who think relationship is about just sleeping with your woman. Some women (if not all) enjoy a little adventure in bed and in some cases if you turn to punish the booty some more, it works like magic", she opined.



“I have come across a fine booty on social media (I think Reggie Rockstone posted it on Instagram – and I ask myself how many men can really punish this booty to make the woman feel special?,” Kaakie added.



According to Kaaki, she knows a lot of men in Ghana know how to spoil a lady in the club, some of them make sure the women are like queens in the club but when it gets to the private circle she is not sure if it really goes down well there.