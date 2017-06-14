Ten (10) Things About Stonebwoy’s Wife To Be...

Related Stories News about a planned marriage ceremony between music icon Livingstone Etse Satekla known as Stonebwoy in showbiz and Dr. Louisa Kwakye-Ansong, on Friday June 16, 2017 has made major headlines in the country.



Though the Dancehall King is known because of the genres of music he produces, but little is known about Dr Louisa Kwakye-Ansong, a dentist currently with the Ridge Hospital in Accra.



While congratulating the couple to be, there are major things to know about the bride to be.



1.Dr Louisa Kwakye-Ansong is aged 26 years



2.Graduated from the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) Medical School in 2016



3.She won 6 out of nine awards at the Dental School of the Kwame Nkurmah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) during the induction of newly trained medical doctors last year.



4.She comes from a family of medical doctors and is the 17th doctor in her family. Her father is a dentist. She recounted following her father to work and dreaming of following her father’s footsteps one day.



5.Her mother is a fashion designer



6.She is an old student of SOS-Hermann Gmeiner College in Tema



7.She is an entrepreneur and was engaged in active business while undergoing studies at the Medical School



8.She is currently practicing as a dentist at the 37 Military Hospital



9.She was the SRC General Secretary at SOS-Hermann Gmeiner College in Tema



10.She loves music