Abraham Attah Returns Home To Continue His 10,000 Shoes Donation

Related Stories Multiple award winning young actor, Abraham Attah is currently on a break in Ghana after he was presented with the Scholastic Improvement Award by Chershire Academy for his perfect score of 4.0.



The Ghanaian International youngster, will on this Wednesday, June 14, 2017 embark on an official tour to donate Tom shoes to some selected schools in the Northern Region.



The donation forms part of promise made by Abraham Attah Foundation to donate pairs of Toms shoes to various schools and orphanage across the country.



Abraham Attah will also engage in other activities as part of the tour to Northern region as communicated by his management.



Abraham Attah gained international prominence playing lead role alongside Idris Elba in the movie Beasts of No Nation directed by Emmy Award-winning Cary Fukunaga.



Playing the character ‘Agu’ who when civil war tears his family apart, is forced to join a unit of mercenary fighters and transformed into a child soldier earned Attah praise around the world.



He won Marcello Mastroianni Award for Best Young Actor at Venice Film Festival 2015, ‘Best Male Lead’ award at the 2016 Independent Spirit Awards, and also Rising Star Award’ at the Black Film Critics Circle (BFCC). The award scheme called Attah’s role as “one of the strongest and most phenomenal we have ever seen” and added that he had “a very bright future ahead of him”.



The movie was based on the 2005 novel of the same title by Uzodinma Iweala. Shoot in Ghana, it starred Ama K. Abebrese, Fred Amugi and Grace Nortey.



The movie was the first fictional feature produced and distributed by Streaming Service Netflix.