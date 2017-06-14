Singer Efya Reveals She Is Single And Searching

Related Stories Considering how hot and sexy songstress Efya is, one would have thought that she is occupied but the ‘until the dawn’ hitmaker has disclosed that she is single and ready to mingle.



Speaking on Accra-based JOY FM, the ‘Best in me’ hitmaker indicated that she wants someone who she will not share with anyone and that the individual should understand and show her affection.



“I just want someone who will make me happy; I think love should be simple with no lies and obviously no trust issues,” she said.



She indicated that although she is busy with her music career, she is ready for that man who will truly love her.



“For now, I’m busy with my music carrier but, when the time comes, I will find myself a lover and we can start dating to reconnect.”



