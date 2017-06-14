I Never Said Most Men Cannot Bang' Well – Kaakie

Related Stories Grace Kaki Awo Ocansey popularly known as Kaakie has rubbished reports that she said most Ghanaian men cannot “bang” well.



According to the musician, she has never said anything to anyone and she doesn’t even know where that report is coming from, so her fans should disregard such publication.



The peeved dancehall artiste took to her Instagram account to advise some media house to desist from bad reportage which puts people’s name in disrepute.



“kindly do me a favor and pull this down. I said nothing to anyone. And if someone reads the first line! The first thing that comes to mind is, “how many guys has she been with?"



"Is she a prostitute?" People may use sex related stories to get fame and attention, but am no sex slave! I know who I am. And I have got values”



“To put this up and give the chance for millions of people to be disappointed, some dissing me and all. Good name is always better than Riches!





