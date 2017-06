Okyeame Kwame Related Stories Ghanaian Rapper Okyeame Kwame has taken his Hepatitis B project international.



The "Woso" Rapper born Kwame Nsia-Apau had an interview on Voice of America(VOA) and he used the oppotunity to talk about his Hepatitis B project on the Voice of America television on ‘Africa 54.’



In the interview, Okyeame Kwame spelt out the object of the Okyeame Kwame Foundation, how it all begun and his quest to help reduce Hepatitis B infections among Ghanaians and Africans as a whole.



Watch the video of the interview below:



