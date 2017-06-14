I’m A ‘Tolerant Woman’ – Actress Reacts To Humiliating Moment On 'Delay Show'

Related Stories Vicky Zugah has risen above her embarrassing episode with controversial presenter Deloris Frimpong Manso aka Delay who called her a pathological liar during an interview on Sunday’s edition of “The Delay Show”.



The actress after pondering over the entire episode has resolved that in fact she was tolerant with host of the popular entertainment show Delay.



“I woke up to dozens of messages from loved ones, family, friends and a few haters who had guts to send direct messages, just because I harmlessly accepted to grant an interview which turned out to be an interrogation…



“So I went back to watch it all over again and all I could say was "Vicky you are a very tolerant young woman, I won't lie".



“After everything they put my team and I through from 1pm - 6pm, I patiently sat through the entire "interrogation" process till the end. I never knew one could easily be called a pathological liar just because they can't remember vividly an incident that occurred in the past. And my entire life is considered fake because I had a temporal tat on in the past? That's it? Why should my showbiz be likened to my personal life?” she said in her Instagram post.