Sarkodie Asked To Pay GH¢2m to Krobos Over 'Jennifer Lomotey' Lyrics

Hiplife heavyweight, Sarkodie, has been threatened with a legal suit over sections of a song he was featured in, titled 'Jennifer Lomotey'.



According to the Kloma Hengme Association, a line in the song attributed to Sarkodie translates as “A noble Krobo lady with beads around her waist who has been cursed by Okomfo Anokye with promiscuity” is discriminatory and demeans the people of Krobo.



“This [lyric] is founded on a myth and in this case, this myth is created to cast aspersions on the Krobo people. They are therefore prejudiced and discriminatory, contrary to Article 17(2) of the Constitution of the Republic of Ghana which provides that “[a] person shall not be discriminated against on grounds of […] ethnic origin [...]”, the group said in a letter serving notice about the possible suit.



Writing on behalf of the Krobo heritage and advocacy group, Lawyer, Kwadkwo Apiegyei-Atua, is asking Sarkodie to implement six reliefs – one of which is the payment of GH¢2,000,000 to the people of Krobo – or prepare to meet him in court.



The song was produced by David Kojo Kyei (aka Kaywa) and Joy News sources say he has received the notice on Wednesday, June 14, 2017.



Click the link below to listen to the contentious lyrics (in Twi) from 2:45s onwards.



The demands by the group that describes itself as “a Krobo heritage and advocacy group whose mission is to project Krobo values as the basis to promote the development of the Krobo people” is for hiplife artiste to do the following:



1. Issue an immediate order to the relevant media houses asking them to halt playing the “Jennifer Lomotey” song on their airwaves;



2. Expunge or cause to be expunged the portion of the lyrics which my clients find offensive and defamatory or completely ban the use of that song from the airwaves;



3. Expunge or cause to be expunged all audio and video clips of the song which are found on various social media platforms that are registered in your name;



4. Write an unreserved apology to the Chiefs and people of the Krobo Traditional Area, including a statement to the effect that such an offensive act will not be repeated against the Krobo people;



5. Make a statement to the general public advising them to desist from transferring or sharing the song which contains the offensive lyrics with anybody else; and,



6. For denting the image of the Krobo people and dragging their hardearned reputation in the mud, pay a compensation of two million Ghana cedis (GHS2, 000,000) to the Krobo people.



Lawyers for the group say failure by Sarkodie to respond to the demands within from Wednesday June 14 result in legal action.