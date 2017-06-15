Peace Hyde Talks About New Forbes Woman Africa Show “Against The Odds”

Related Stories Following the success of Forbes Africa’s flagship show “My Worst Day with Peace Hyde”, which has seen the media personality interview some of the leading business moguls on the continent including Africa’s richest man Aliko Dangote and oil billionaires Folorunsho Alakija, Forbes Woman Africa, the sister brand of the prestigious business magazine is set to launch a women empowerment show called “Against The Odds”.



The show will profile inspirational African women who have overcome insurmountable challenges and are making an impact on the continent.



Joining the Morning Show on Arise TV hosted by Fauzi Fahm and Biola Alabi, the award winning presenter shared on her journey from the classroom to interviewing some of the biggest names in corporate Africa to her own philanthropic work with Not for Profit initiative Aim Higher Africa.



Peace Hyde whose recent achievement include being shortlisted as a finalist to win the Prestigious Discovery Young Health Journalist of the Year Award, 2017 has been a strong advocator for women’s rights. Through her More than a Woman initiative with Aim Higher Africa, she provides financial literacy classes in addition to empowering female owned SME’s to improve their businesses and create jobs to support impoverished communities.



“I am excited about Against The Odds because it serves as a master class for women all over Africa. It is a platform for women who have achieved remarkable feats to hold the hands of those following and help them to achieve their fullest potential”, says Peace Hyde.



Watch the interview below:





