Manasseh Azure Throws Shade At Stonebwoy For His Choice Of Wife...

Related Stories Journalist and prolific write, Manasseh Azure Awuni has added his voice to the arguments that surrounds the marriage of Dancehall artiste, Stonebwoy.



According to him, Stonebwoy throughout his career has always used ladies who strip and are sometimes partially naked in his music videos but when the time came for him to get married, the artiste went for someone who is decent.



He questioned Stonebwoy on his choice of wife and why he will allow other ladies portray themselves like prostitutes in his videos and marry a 'clean' woman.



He posted: "When you do your music, you tell us to dress almost naked and feature in your videos. We twerk and do all the things you want us to do. When it was time to marry, you went for a dentist, who's dress code is so decent, so different from what you make us portray to the world. What are you telling us"? Source: ghanafuo.com Comments ( ): Post Your Comments >> Disclaimer : Opinions expressed here are those of the writers and do not reflect those of Peacefmonline.com. Peacefmonline.com accepts no responsibility legal or otherwise for their accuracy of content. Please report any inappropriate content to us, and we will evaluate it as a matter of priority.