Abraham Attah and Hero Film Crew Donate Shoes To School Children In Tamale

As part of the Youngster's Regional tour in the North, his foundation (Abraham Attah Foundation) partnered with the Hero Film Project to make such donations worth thousands of Ghana Cedis to needy school children in Tamale International School, SOS Children Village among others.



According to Mr Attah, he received a courtesy call from a young actress in Tamale, Vanessa Dokurugu who appealed to him through "The Hero Film management about the conditions of some underprivileged school children in the North. Abraham quickly responded to the call of young Vanessa who happens to be the leading character of the much anticipated social responsibility movie "The Hero", to embark on a tour in the Northern Region.



The School Children from the various schools were very excited and overwhelmed to see Actor Abraham Attah and their own Vanessa Dokurugu. The Students and their patrons expressed their appreciation to Abraham and the Hero Film Crew kind gesture.



Later in the evening, there was a special dinner organized by the Hero Film Crew between Abraham Attah and Vanessa Dokurugu at the Modern City Hotel in Tamale. Abraham took the opportunity to motivate the young actress to continue in the direction she has taken so she can serve as a motivation to other young ones. He added that he will send more toms shoes to other schools in the Region through Vanessa Dokurugu.



ABOUT THE HERO FILM PROJECT (Service to Humanity)



The Hero Film is a film by Chrisloe and Messiah Entertainment. The movie is directed by Barbara Anakwa and produced by Benjamin Dwomoh Doyen, is a social problem Film and documentary on Witches Camp, Streetism, Mental Health and other societal maladies to lift the veil from some hidden plight in a diligent effort to tackle and address social issues. The Hero movie itself is a courageous story of change brought by a young girl from the Northern part of Ghana and her mentally ill guardian. The movie is to address and create awareness of societal maladies such as Mental Health, Issues of Witches Camps and streetism.



The Hero Film has the support of Ministry of Gender, Children and Social Protection, Mental Health Authority Ghana, Ministry of Tourism Culture and Creative Arts, Millennium Child Support Group, Global Voluntary Organization and other reputable stakeholders yet to be confirmed.