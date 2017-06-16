The Wedding Will Be Sponsored By His Wife - Says Shatta's Wife

Related Stories A few days ago, news went viral of the upcoming wedding between Livingstone Etse Satekla, known by the stage name Stonebwoy and Dr. Louisa Kwakye Ansong and a lot has been happening on social media after the announcement.



Among the many things that was going round in the social media circle was a comparison between Dr. Louisa Kwakye Ansong and wife of Shatta Wale, Shatta Michy whose real name is Diamond Michelle Gbagonah.



Many social media users shared gridded pictures of Dr. Louisa Kwakye Ansong and Diamond Michelle Gbagonah calling the former decent and the latter indecent.



Others also compared their professions, saying Stonebwoy’s fiancée was a medical doctor whilst the wife of Shatta Wale was just a bar owner in a metalic “container” pub.



Another angle of the comparison was the fact that Dr. Louisa Kwakye Ansong was going to be Stonebwoy’s wife while Shatta Michy was still the ‘baby mama’ of Shatta Wale.



The comparison seemed to have hit a chord in Shatta Michy’s camp and she replied in no uncertain terms. In a Snapchat status, the wife of Shatta Wale appeared to be replying originators of the comparison and also throwing shade at Stonebwoy.



She called Ghanaians hypocrites for making such comparison. She indicated in her post that the upcoming wedding was going to be funded by Dr. Louisa Kwakye Ansong since Stonebwoy was broke.



Stonebwoy is set to get married this weekend at a private wedding to be attended strictly by invitation.



The soon-to-be husband of Dr. Louisa Kwakye Ansong has signed a deal with Zylofone media.



The comparison is believed to have come up as a result of the rivalry that is existing between the two dancehall artistes, Stonebwoy and Shatta Wale .





