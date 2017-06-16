Kofi Asamoah Hot Over ‘Stolen Movie’

Related Stories Ghanaian filmmakers, Kofi Asamoah and his team at Kofas Media and Miracle Wave International, the producers of Easter premiered movie, ‘John & John’ are ‘hot’ over a decision to ‘copy and lift’ the plot of their movie from a South African film titled ‘Skeem.’



The Ghanaian producers in April 2017 revealed that the ‘John & John’ movie was an ‘adaptation’ of the South African movie, after they were accused of copyright infringement.



The director of ‘Skeem’, Timothy Greene, on Thursday took to social media to register his disappointment with the work of the Ghanaian producers.



He described the ‘John & John’ production as “a rip-off and insane.”



“This is insane! Turns out Ghana’s biggest movie this year is a word-for-word rip-off of our movie SKEEM!” he said on Facebook.



Two months ago, Ghanaian movie fans were disappointed to find out that the ‘John & John’ story bears a striking resemblance to the storyline of the 2011 South African film directed by Timothy Greene.



Kofi Asamoah was reported to have said it was an “adaptation” of the South Africa movie and he got the clearance to shoot the story.



But it is becoming obvious that he didn’t get the approval of Timothy Greene and his team before going ahead to shoot the story.