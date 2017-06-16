Related Stories E’mPraise Inc. is set to bring Ghanaians from all walks of life under one umbrella, with one heart and voice to worship God.



It’s indeed appropriate at this time as the country celebrates 60 years of independence.



Absolute Worship 2017 promises a wonderful experience with God through praise and worship.



The event is scheduled to come off on the 2nd of July, 2017 at the Independence Square in Accra at 5pm.



On the bill are gospel music icons; Selina Boateng, Joe Mettle, Elder Mireku, Akesse Brempong, Francis Amo, Cindy Thompson and Nqubeko Mbatha from South Africa.



E’mPraise Incorporated is a non-denominational contemporary Christian music choir that started its operations in 2005.



Starting from a humble background of a few young men and women who had the passion to win souls for Christ through music, the Ministry has grown over the years into a household name among contemporary Gospel music lovers.



Coming from a non-denominational background, E’mPraise Inc. blends everyday church hymns with a strong contemporary feel, very appealing to many music admirers.



E’mPraise Inc. is known for their annual worship concert dubbed Absolute Worship which was birthed in 2007.







