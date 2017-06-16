Stonebwoy With New Wife (PHOTO)

Related Stories The traditional marriage ceremony (engagement) between Award-winning dancehall musician Stonebwoy and his sweetheart, Dr Louisa Ansong is underway at Tema.



Photos emanating from the venue, Dr Louisa Ansong’s family house in Tema have started circulating on social media satisfying the curiousity of fans who want to catch a glimpse of the private ceremony.



Family and close friends of the couple were in attendance at the ceremony..









