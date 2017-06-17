Stephen Appiah, Adebayor, Kofi Kinaata, Becca Others At Stonebwoy’s Wedding (Photos+ Video)

Dancehall artiste, Stonebwoy’s marriage to Dr. Louisa Kwakye Ansong attracted a number of public figures.The white wedding was held at Unique Floral at the Trade Fair Centre, Accra on Friday, June 16.

Stephen Appiah, Emmanuel Adebayor, Becca, Elikem Komordzie, P.Y Addo-Boateng, Trigmatic and Kofi Kinaata were some of the public figures present at the union of the ‘Migraine‘ act.

The bride gained nationwide acclaim when she emerged as the Overall Best Student (Dental Surgery) from the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST). She won 6 out of 9 awards during the school’s graduation ceremony in 2016.



Ansong currently works as a dentist at the 37 Military Hospital.