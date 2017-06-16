Related Stories Nollywood actress, Tonto Dikeh dressed up as a man to attend her son, King Andre Churchill's first father's day celebration at school. Sharing photos and videos from the event, she wrote;

"Juicy man's (Kingy) School father's day celebration today.. I Showed Up For my Son.. #proudmother #Kingtonto #Amother'slove #Kingy #Champions #I am blessed #I am a woman, I am strong, I am black and I am proud of these" .





Husband Replies



Feels to me like Tonto was trying to say she's both mother and father to their son with that stunt. Her estranged husband Olakunle Churchill has now replied her, albeit subtly.





He wrote;

"It’s cruel and it’s unfair. You are lying to yourself because you seek comfort. Well comfort is overrated. You are lying to yourself because you are scared of the unknown.

But you must stop. To continue lying will eat away at your soul, causing you untold amounts of future pain. A lie is something that you make yourself believe in order to make life a little easier. A lie is a paradigm under which you operate to avoid pain. A lie will destroy you, inside and out. A lie is something you want to believe because to consider the opposite would hurt your ego. Sometimes the difference between a lie and the truth can be subtle. Sometimes your brain will try to “logically” trick you into believing a lie. I cannot give you a definitive guide on how to differentiate between the two; I am not you and I do not understand your specific circumstances, motivations, and desires. I can, however, give you some tips to guide you to make decisions that will serve you well. DM me for guidelines.

