Romantic Moment From Stonebwoy's Wedding When He Sang For His Wife

And finally some of the photographer honored to shoot the event have started releasing images and videos from the wedding. In on videos, Stonebwoy is seen sitting together with his dentist wife, Dr. Louisa Kwakye Ansong.



In a rather hyper-romantic moment, the Ghanaian dancehall star takes the mic and breaks into a song for his wife who was visibly taken aback by the gesture.









