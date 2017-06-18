Father Of Nadia Buari’s Twin Daughters Finally Revealed (PHOTO)

|
|
|
|
|
|
Renowned Ghanaian actress has given a hint of who the real father of her twins is on the commemoration fathers’ day which falls on June 18, 2017.
The actress for a long time has kept the children’s father under wraps generating wild speculation on various social media platforms .
The twin daughters are growing very fast and enjoying the company of their mother who does not leave their sight as she continues to shower them with great love.
While many of her fans are yet to know the identity of her babies daddy, the actress also has refused to reveal the faces of her girls until fathers’ day where she posted on her instagram page “Happy Father’s Day to the king of our castle. I love u”
|
|
|
|
|Source: mynewsgh.com
|
|
|
|
|
Comments (
): Post Your Comments >>
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are those of the writers and do not reflect those of Peacefmonline.com. Peacefmonline.com accepts no responsibility legal or otherwise for their accuracy of content. Please report any inappropriate content to us, and we will evaluate it as a matter of priority.
|
|
|
|
|