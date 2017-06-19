I Only Date Old Men + Christianity “Is Idol Worshipping” – MzBel (VIDEO)

Related Stories Recording artiste MzBel believes Christianity “is idol worshipping.” Although she believes in God, she is of the opinion, there is no need to pray to the creator through an intermediary.



“I believe in God but I don’t believe we have to pray through Jesus through God. I don’t believe that Jesus is God. But from Sunday school, people have been taught about Jesus so it is difficult to change their mind,” explains the ‘16 years‘ artiste to Zionfelix on ‘Celebrity Ride With Zionfelix.’



“Me, I think it is idol worshiping because I wonder why people will put an image of a white man in their chapel and worship it. Some even have to picture the image in their minds while praying.”



She added that she doesn’t “believe that God will have to commit murder to save sinners. If God will forgive your sins she will.”



She also about about her decision to date old men.



“I am an old man’s girlfriend. Everybody in Ghana knows that I don’t date young guys. If you are a young guy and I date you, I might break your heart. I like old men. They are very gentle,” said the ‘Saucy Gal’ act.



“They don’t also like sex. They can’t even have sex for long. You know, I don’t like sex like that. I like sex once in a while.”



Born Belinda Nana Ekua Amoah, MzBel is often at the center of controversies for her choice of costume on stage, and also her opinions on religion.



Watch interview below.









