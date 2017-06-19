Shocki TV Series Premieres This Wednesday On Angel TV

Related Stories According to Ghanaian Actress Adu Safowaah, the much anticipated Shocki TV Series produced by Regis Entertainment is set to hit your screens soon.



Owned by Adonko bitters brand image and Zafaa Global Awards Ambassador, the new TV Series tells a story of two friends who believed that aside fornication there’s no other sin. They are smart, tricksters, thieves and can be associated to doing anything evil for their survival.



But the most painful aspect of the TV Series is that, aside the two friends playing fast on other people, one of them was also playing on the mind of his other friend for survival.



Shocki TV Series is a must watch and it’s full of laughter and gimmicks.



Get a glimpse of this new TV Series on Wednesday, June 21, 2017 and every other Wednesday at 6pm on Angel TV.



You can follow them on social media @shocki_tv_series @africasAduSafowaah or call 0244026006 for sponsorship.






