Juliet Ibrahim & Man Iceberg Slim’s Hot Romance (Photos)

Related Stories Actress Juliet Ibrahim and rapper Iceberg Slim are not shying away from social media as they flaunt their new romance and we are so here for how supportive they are of each other.



Over the past few weeks, after the couple seemingly publicly announced their relationship, Iceberg Slim has constantly shown his support for Juliet Ibrahim with her current projects – from becoming a Glo Ambassador, to a recent trip to Accra and more.



They are definitely on our radar.



Just a couple of weeks ago, the supportive Juliet Ibrahim accompanied Iceberg Slim as she traveled to Osun State, Nigeria, for the burial of his mom.



He posted a photo of the two of them together and captioned “Thanks for being by my side, through one of the toughest times. #RipMom“.



We just love how Iceberg, who is a dad to a cute daughter, is not shy to show off his woman.





