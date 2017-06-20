Actress Uche Jombo Takes Family Off Social Media

Actress Uche Jombo Rodriguez has reacted to rumours that she is having marital issues. Earlier this morning, some websites reported that all may not be well in Rodriguez family after Uche Jombo removed her husband's name from her Instagram page. She took to her Instagram page to react it stating that she is taking her family off social media.

She wrote;

"Good morning ujlovers. ... Been on it for a while through my posts but officially taking my family off social media..please respect that! Thanks for understanding..stop with the evil insinuations.