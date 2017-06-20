 
 

 Home   >   Showbiz   >   General Entertainment   >   201706   >   Actress Uche Jombo Takes Family Off Social Media






Actress Uche Jombo Takes Family Off Social Media
 
<< Prev  |  
 
20-Jun-2017  
Comments ( )    Email    Print
     
 
 
 
 
Related Stories
 

Actress Uche Jombo Rodriguez has reacted to rumours that she is having marital issues. Earlier this morning, some websites reported that all may not be well in Rodriguez family after Uche Jombo removed her husband's name from her Instagram page. She took to her Instagram page to react it stating that she is taking her family off social media.


She wrote;
"Good morning ujlovers. ... Been on it for a while through my posts but officially taking my family off social media..please respect that! Thanks for understanding..stop with the evil insinuations.
 





 
 
Source: lindaikeji
 
 

Comments ( ): Post Your Comments >>
 
 
 
Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are those of the writers and do not reflect those of Peacefmonline.com. Peacefmonline.com accepts no responsibility legal or otherwise for their accuracy of content. Please report any inappropriate content to us, and we will evaluate it as a matter of priority.
 
 
 
 
 
 
 