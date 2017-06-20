Kumawood Actor Lil Win Dumps Wife?

 
 

20-Jun-2017  
Kumawood actor-Lil Win, real name Kwadwo Nkansah has allegedly dumped his beautiful wife-Patricia Afriyie over cheating allegations. Multiple industry sources have confirmed the marriage breakdown to our source – saying, it’s true that Lil Win and his wife are no more together.


However, it has not made it into the media because the events surrounding the breakdown is embarrassing and efforts have been made to sweep it under the carpet.


Sources say his mother has moved in to take care of the children. Patricia’s side of events could not be obtained.
More details soon.
 





 
 
Source: ghanavibes.com
 
 

