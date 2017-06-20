The Media Is Like A Vulture – Mzbel

Related Stories Singer/rapper Mzbel who has been in the music industry for more than a decade has spoken heavily against the ethics of some media men in the country.



Born Nana Akua Amoah Belinda, the mother of one on ‘Celebrity Ride With Zionfelix’ described today’s media is like a vulture.



Explaining her reason for calling some media men vulture, she disclosed that the media finds joy in celebrities’ misery. According to her, the media do not know throw more light on the positive side of Ghanaian celebrities but prolong issues when it negatively affects them.



Mzbel on the first episode of the show added that celebrities can no longer express their views without defending it on several other platforms because anything a celebrity say today would be misreported for the public to have wrong perception about them. She told Zionfelix, host of the show that this is not how journalism was when she started music many years ago.



“Sometimes you want to speak your mind and go but that will not happen. Once you speak your mind, you have to keep defending it because they (journalists) will keep twisting it. Now the media is like a vulture, they feed on people’s misery.”



Citing an example, she accused the media of not giving attention to her ‘Mzbel Mobile Clinic’ she organized at Bukom Square on May Day.