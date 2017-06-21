I Have Forgiven My Ex-Wife - Odartey Lamptey

Related Stories One of Ghana's most celebrated footballers, Nii Odartey Lamptey has spoken about his devastating and very public divorce battle with his ex-wife.



The former U-17 and U-20 and senior Black Stars forward has spoken about his ordeal for the first time on television.



Lamptey was hosted by Yaw Ampofo Ankrah during the 2017 Confederations Cup match between Mexico and Portugal on Kwese TV.



"It was very tough and devastating. I have been living in a rented apartment for the past four years and I'm grateful to God that I will now will have properties and other businesses that I lost back. I don't feel shy talking about it because it has taught me a great lesson and it's also part of life"



The soft spoken Lamptey said he has no ill feeling after his life changing ordeal.



" I feel no regret or bitterness, I rather feel blessed. I have forgiven my ex-wife and moved on". I have now settled down with my new wife and two kids", Odartey disclosed.



An Accra High Court ruled that, Gloria Appiah, his former wife, committed ‘adultery’ when she conceived three children outside of wedlock and subsequently quashed her motion to be awarded half of the property of the former footballer.



Justice Cecilia Don-Chebe Agbevey, who presided over the matter, also ordered the estranged wife to vacate the footballer’s plush 7-bedroom apartment in East Legon.



Lamptey is the founder of the Glow-Lamp Soccer Academy in Elmina and also the proprietor of an educational facility in the Ghanaian capital Accra.