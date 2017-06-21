Fall In Love With Sense – Peace Hyde

Related Stories TV personality, Peace Hyde has advised Ghanaians against the rush to get married to the wrong people.



According to her, it is better as an individual to nurse your love from the scratch and make it grow rather than forcing yourself into something that you will regret all your life for doing.



In a post on Instagram, the bubbly television presenter said “Marriage isn’t a competition. Take Time, Fall in love, Chase your Ambitions, Groom your Relationship. Forever is too long to be Unhappy”.



She advised that it is important to fall in love but any individual who falls should fall in love with sense so they don’t get overly disappointed.