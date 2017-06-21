Kwame Sefa Kayi Gets ‘3to’ With 47 Eggs On His 47th Birthday

Related Stories Media icon, Kwami Sefa Kayi on Tuesday received an amazing surprise for a 47th birthday gift.



The man who is affectionately called “Chairman General” on radio was gifted ‘3to’ [mashed yam with palm oil] with 47 eggs by a queen mother, Nana Akosua Takyia [Aborehemaa].



Several people invaded the studios of Peace FM to celebrate the birthday of a great media personality. Legendary Gospel Singer Yaw Sarpong and his Asomafo Band performed live on his show, Musician Kofi Kinaata also surprised him among others things.



Kwami Sefa Kayi (born 20 June) also known as Chairman General is an award-winning Ghanaian media personality, Broadcast Journalist and public speaker. He is currently the host of Peace FM's morning show popularly known as “Kokrokoo”.



