Ghana Information Technology & Telecom Awards 2017 Nominees Unveiled
 
21-Jun-2017  
Nominees for the 7th Ghana Information Technology & Telecom Awards has been announced following a rigorous process to ensure all players in the ICT ecosystem is represented. The award is scheduled to hold on the 15th of July at the Kempinski hotel. 

The 7th GITTA is powered by InstinctWave, the same company behind the much celebrated Ghana Construction Awards, CFO Awards (Ghana & Nigeria) and Africa Brand Conference-UK.

The GITTA awards night is Ghana’s first and only platform for recognizing excellence in the ICT industry. The awards represent the most respected accolade in the industry, celebrating excellence in innovation, product development and service delivery. This year has expanded further to recognize various government agencies deploying ICT to improve service delivery.

Announcing the nominees for the event, Akin Naphtal CEO of InstinctWave noted that,“more categories will be created for government ministries agency and department to promote and reward government efforts on digitization of the economy.”

According to Naphtal,“The 7th GITTA is special as it will celebrate and commensurate Ghana at 60 celebrations by also unveiling Ghana 25 ICT leaders,” he said.

The nominationswereofficiallyunveiledto the media after the Board of Trustees of the awards hadreviewed all entries and conducted their own research into entries submitted by companies.

Mr Naphtal further indicated that more nominees will be announced in a few days’ time. The nominees include categories for banks and special recognition awards for individuals and organizations.

FULL LIST OF FIRST SET OF NOMINEES;

Telecom Wholesale Company of the Year            

Vodafone Wholesale

MainOne

Glo One

Dolphin Telecom

Gilat

Customer Experience Award

Airtel

Vodafone

Tigo

MTN

Busy

IS

ConnectingtheUnconnected

Tigo

MTN

Vodafone

MTN 

Infrastructure Company of the Year          

ATC Ghana

Helios Towers

Eaton Towers

Comsys

Software Company of the Year         

Rancard Solutions

Persol

DreamOval

Bsystems

4GLTE Provider of the Year

Surfline

Busy

MTN

Mobile Money Service of the Year    

Airtel Money

MTN Mobile Money

Vodafone Cash

Tigo Cash

IT Company of the Year

Comsys

Redmango

Ostec

GCNet

IPMC

Mericom Solutions

Marketing Campaign of the Year    

MTN

Airtel

Glo

Busy

Tigo

Telecom Brand of the Year      

MTN

Airtel

Glo

Busy

Tigo

Telecom Business of the Year 

Airtel Business

Vodafone Business

MTN Business

Tigo Business

Tower Company of the Year  

Helios Towers

Eaton Towers

ATC Ghana

Managed IT Services Provider of the Year           

Ostec

CWG

RedMango

GCNet

Liranz Ltd

Cloud Service Provider of the Year

MTN Business

CWG

Internet Solutions

Atmospace

Mobile VAS Company of the Year   

SMSGH

Txt Ghana

DreamOval

Rancard Solutions

Enterprise Solutions Provider of the Year

Comsys

RedMango

Internet Solutions

Zipnet Business

ISP of the Year     

Zipnet

Internet Solutions

Comsys

Busy

Satellite Provider of the Year

K-NET

Comsys

Gilat

IT Support Company of the Year

Liranz Ltd

GCNet

Spearhead

Mericom Solutions

CSR Company of the Year      

Airtel

MTN

Tigo

Vodafone

Telecom Brand of the Year      

Vodafone

MTN

Airtel

Tigo

Busy

Mobile Operator of the Year  

MTN

Vodafone

Airtel

Tigo

Glo

Mobile Payment Provider of the Year        

Expresspay

Slydepay

InterPay

Mobile Distributor of the Year

I2

MobileZone

IPMC

Telefonika

System Integration Company of the Year 

Redmango

Comsys

Rom Consult

SpearHead

IT Consulting Firm of the Year        

Ostec

Logiciel

Edel Technologies

Liranz Ltd

E-Commerce Company of the Year 

Jumia

Kaymu

OLX

Tisu

Tonaton

Most Popular Phone Brand of the Year 

Samsung

Tecno

Infinix

iTel

Public Sector e-Solutions Provider of the Year

GCNet

West Blue Consulting

SGS Ghana

Most Innovative Use of Social Media

Airtel

MTN

Tigo

Vodafone

Digital Bank of the Year

Ecobank

Stanbic Bank

Guaranty Trust Bank

Fidelity Bank

Standard Chartered

Best Bank in Mobile Financial Inclusion

Ecobank

Guaranty Trust Bank

Fidelity Bank

GCB Bank

E-Banking Service of the Year

GCB Bank

Stanbic Bank

Guaranty Trust Bank

Barclays Bank

Standard Chartered

Technology Advanced Bank of the Year

Zenith Bank

Guaranty Trust Bank

Stanbic Bank

Fidelity Bank

Ecobank

Standard Chartered

Mobile Banking App of the Year

Guaranty Trust Bank

Stanbic Bank

Fidelity Bank

Ecobank

Standard Chartered

Access Bank

SPECIAL RECOGNITION AWARDS

CEO Of the Year

CTO Of the Year

CIO of the Year

IT Team Of the Year(Public/Private)

Customer Service Team of the Year

Young ICT Entrepreneur of the Year

ICT Entrepreneur of the Year

Industry Personality of the Year

Special Recognition Award

Lifetime Achievement Award

ICT Hall of Fame
 
 
 
 
 

