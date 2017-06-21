Ghana Information Technology & Telecom Awards 2017 Nominees Unveiled

Related Stories Nominees for the 7th Ghana Information Technology & Telecom Awards has been announced following a rigorous process to ensure all players in the ICT ecosystem is represented. The award is scheduled to hold on the 15th of July at the Kempinski hotel.



The 7th GITTA is powered by InstinctWave, the same company behind the much celebrated Ghana Construction Awards, CFO Awards (Ghana & Nigeria) and Africa Brand Conference-UK.



The GITTA awards night is Ghana’s first and only platform for recognizing excellence in the ICT industry. The awards represent the most respected accolade in the industry, celebrating excellence in innovation, product development and service delivery. This year has expanded further to recognize various government agencies deploying ICT to improve service delivery.



Announcing the nominees for the event, Akin Naphtal CEO of InstinctWave noted that,“more categories will be created for government ministries agency and department to promote and reward government efforts on digitization of the economy.”



According to Naphtal,“The 7th GITTA is special as it will celebrate and commensurate Ghana at 60 celebrations by also unveiling Ghana 25 ICT leaders,” he said.



The nominationswereofficiallyunveiledto the media after the Board of Trustees of the awards hadreviewed all entries and conducted their own research into entries submitted by companies.



Mr Naphtal further indicated that more nominees will be announced in a few days’ time. The nominees include categories for banks and special recognition awards for individuals and organizations.



FULL LIST OF FIRST SET OF NOMINEES;



Telecom Wholesale Company of the Year



Vodafone Wholesale



MainOne



Glo One



Dolphin Telecom



Gilat



Customer Experience Award



Airtel



Vodafone



Tigo



MTN



Busy



IS



ConnectingtheUnconnected



Tigo



MTN



Vodafone



MTN



Infrastructure Company of the Year



ATC Ghana



Helios Towers



Eaton Towers



Comsys



Software Company of the Year



Rancard Solutions



Persol



DreamOval



Bsystems



4GLTE Provider of the Year



Surfline



Busy



MTN



Mobile Money Service of the Year



Airtel Money



MTN Mobile Money



Vodafone Cash



Tigo Cash



IT Company of the Year



Comsys



Redmango



Ostec



GCNet



IPMC



Mericom Solutions



Marketing Campaign of the Year



MTN



Airtel



Glo



Busy



Tigo



Telecom Brand of the Year



MTN



Airtel



Glo



Busy



Tigo



Telecom Business of the Year



Airtel Business



Vodafone Business



MTN Business



Tigo Business



Tower Company of the Year



Helios Towers



Eaton Towers



ATC Ghana



Managed IT Services Provider of the Year



Ostec



CWG



RedMango



GCNet



Liranz Ltd



Cloud Service Provider of the Year



MTN Business



CWG



Internet Solutions



Atmospace



Mobile VAS Company of the Year



SMSGH



Txt Ghana



DreamOval



Rancard Solutions



Enterprise Solutions Provider of the Year



Comsys



RedMango



Internet Solutions



Zipnet Business



ISP of the Year



Zipnet



Internet Solutions



Comsys



Busy



Satellite Provider of the Year



K-NET



Comsys



Gilat



IT Support Company of the Year



Liranz Ltd



GCNet



Spearhead



Mericom Solutions



CSR Company of the Year



Airtel



MTN



Tigo



Vodafone



Mobile Operator of the Year



MTN



Vodafone



Airtel



Tigo



Glo



Mobile Payment Provider of the Year



Expresspay



Slydepay



InterPay



Mobile Distributor of the Year



I2



MobileZone



IPMC



Telefonika



System Integration Company of the Year



Redmango



Comsys



Rom Consult



SpearHead



IT Consulting Firm of the Year



Ostec



Logiciel



Edel Technologies



Liranz Ltd



E-Commerce Company of the Year



Jumia



Kaymu



OLX



Tisu



Tonaton



Most Popular Phone Brand of the Year



Samsung



Tecno



Infinix



iTel



Public Sector e-Solutions Provider of the Year



GCNet



West Blue Consulting



SGS Ghana



Most Innovative Use of Social Media



Airtel



MTN



Tigo



Vodafone



Digital Bank of the Year



Ecobank



Stanbic Bank



Guaranty Trust Bank



Fidelity Bank



Standard Chartered



Best Bank in Mobile Financial Inclusion



Ecobank



Guaranty Trust Bank



Fidelity Bank



GCB Bank



E-Banking Service of the Year



GCB Bank



Stanbic Bank



Guaranty Trust Bank



Barclays Bank



Standard Chartered



Technology Advanced Bank of the Year



Zenith Bank



Guaranty Trust Bank



Stanbic Bank



Fidelity Bank



Ecobank



Standard Chartered



Mobile Banking App of the Year



Guaranty Trust Bank



Stanbic Bank



Fidelity Bank



Ecobank



Standard Chartered



Access Bank



SPECIAL RECOGNITION AWARDS



CEO Of the Year



CTO Of the Year



CIO of the Year



IT Team Of the Year(Public/Private)



Customer Service Team of the Year



Young ICT Entrepreneur of the Year



ICT Entrepreneur of the Year



Industry Personality of the Year



Special Recognition Award



Lifetime Achievement Award



ICT Hall of Fame