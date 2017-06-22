Zanetor Rawlings Sends Sweet B’day Message To Father

Related Stories The Member of Parliament of the Korle Klottey constituency, Dr Zanetor Agyeman-Rawlings has expressed her admiration for her father, former President Jerry John Rawlings who turns 70 today.



Zanetor who is the first daughter of the former President took to Facebook to say how proud she is of her father.



She wrote: "Wow... Dad, I can't believe you're 70 already, yet you keep going so strong. Your selflessness and love for others always astounds me. Though sometimes I wish I could keep you all for myself, I take pride in the fact that the good Lord placed a special calling on your life - to touch the lives of multitudes across nations. Dad, I know that some day when the roll is being called, your name, J.J Rawlings will be inscribed in gold. I'm proud to be your daughter. I love you daddy. Happy Birthday to you, and may the light of God continue to shine on you”