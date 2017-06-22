Government To Outdoor Actor, Abraham Attah As Ambassador Of Free SHS

Related Stories The feats of young Ghanaian actor, Abraham Attah seem to know no ends as he has been given an ambassadorial position.



According to reports, Abraham Attah has been selected by government as the ambassador for the "Free Senior High School" project.



The "Free Senior High School" project was a key campaign promise of the governing New Patriotic Party during the buildup to the 2016 General Elections.



On 22nd June, Abraham Attah is expected to meet with the Minister of Education, Honourable Matthew Opoku Prempeh, to finalise the deal.



The Minister will reportedly outdoor Abraham Attah officially at the meeting as the ambassador for the project.



Abraham Attah was recently honored by his school, Cheshire Academy in the United States of America.



The young Attah has been enjoying a constant growth in the limelight since he feature in the movie, "Beast Of No Nations" alongside Idris Elba