I’m The President Of Boxing In Ghana – Says Bukom Banku

Bukom Banku has described himself as the President of Boxing in Ghana, and calls for Ghanaians to help him land a bout against Anthony Joshua.
Bukom Banku
The undefeated boxer, in an interview on Onua Fm, said he believes he can beat the undisputed World Heavyweight Champion.
“Everybody in Ghana knows I am the president of the boxing and nobody can challenge me.” Banku said in the interview.
“If Bastie isn’t ready to fight me, then I would like to plead with Ghanaians to help me get a fight with Anthony Joshua.
“I want to fight him because he is an easy boxer to fight against but if I say I want to challenge him, Ghanaians will say I can’t fight him but I’m a champion in Ghana and I expect Ghanaians to back me”. he added.
|Source: ghanacelebrities
