PHOTO: Jerry John Rawlings Celebrates 70th Birthday With Family

Related Stories Former President of Ghana, Jerry John Rawlings turns 70 today, Thursday June 22, 2017.



As part of activities to mark the day, the former President decided to join his wife and beautiful daughters in what appears a rather simple but classy celebration.



Mr. Rawlings joined by his family, cut some cakes at the event. Several dignitaries including Rebecca Akufo-Addo were present at the birthday party.



Former President John Dramani Mahama joined in the celebrations as he took to twitter to wish the President well. In his post, he tweeted: Wishing President Rawlings a happy 70th Birthday. ---John & Lordina Mahama.



Other celebrities including controversial radio/tv personality Afia Schwarzenegger and Mzbel also took to social media to relay their renditions of birthday wishes to the Former President.



On her instagram post, Afia wrote: “You know you turn me on with that naughty smile. Happy birthday to His handsomeness, troubleness, Booomness...His Excellency Papa J. 70 got nothing on you my soldier”.



Mzbel also on her instagram account penned this: "You are going to need the lungs of Hercules to blow the candles on the cake I'm sending to u this morning. May today be filled with love, understanding, and contentment as you journey through life. Happy birthday best friend, I love u."



About Rawlings



Former President Jerry John Rawlings was born in Accra, Ghana to Victoria Agbotui and James Ramsey John, a chemist from the United Kingdom.



He had his secondary education at Achimota School in Accra.



Married to Nana Konadu Agyeman, the couple have three daughters namely Ezanetor Rawlings, Yaa Asantewaa Rawlings, Amina Rawlings; and one son, Kimathi Rawlings.



The former Pilot and Military Leader, who later won two elections and became President at the start of the country’s fourth Republic, was born on June 22, 1947.



He won both the 1992 and 1996 Presidential elections after having led the Provincial National Defence Council’s military junta for over a decade.



The PNDC took power from President Hilla Limann on December 31, 1981.



Prior to the PNDC era, Mr. Rawlings, together with some junior officers, took power in a bloody coup on June 4, 1979 under the Armed Forces Revolutionary Council.



He had been arrested a few weeks earlier in a foiled coup attempt on May 15 that same year, but got rescued by his colleague junior officers.



Mr. Rawlings, who founded the governing National Democratic Congress, is a staunch anti-corruption campaigner who has been relentless in touting his principles of probity, accountability and social justice both home and abroad.