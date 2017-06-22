John Dumelo Spotted With Cows

Related Stories Celebrated Ghanaian actor John Dumelo may probably be considering his future as an actor and more likely to turn his attention to cattle farming. The actor has been spotted on a farm with cows.



Cattle farming is often considered a small business and requires knowledge of bookkeeping, finance and farm assistance programs, study.com analysed, adding that a great deal of cattle farmer’s work is physically demanding.



One may wonder if John Dumelo is qualified to start a business in that field.



The actor posted a picture on his Instagram page with the caption Agriculture is the first occupation of man…..#proudfarmer #cattle#melofarmer #agribusiness #melofarms Source: 3news