Kofi Adjorlolo Confesses To Having Bad Smoking Habit

Veteran actor Kofi Adjorlolo has admitted that he has a very bad habit of smoking cigarette.



According to him, he indulges in smoking a stick or two of cigarette whenever he is stressed.



Making the revelation in an interview on Hitz Gallery on Hitz FM with Dr Pounds, the veteran actor confessed that it is one habit he is not proud of.



“I don’t allow myself to be too stressed but I have a very bad habit and that habit [is] when I’m stressed out I take a stick or two of cigarette,” he revealed.



Smoking, according to medical experts, is harmful because there are many ingredients in tobacco smoke that can harm the body.



The main health risks from smoking are lung cancer, heart disease and stroke. Smoking causes almost 90% of deaths from lung cancer, around 80% of deaths from chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), and around 17% of deaths from heart disease.



Known for several movies, including ‘Single and Married’ and ‘Innocent Soul’ Kofi Adjorlolo noted further that, “I will be honest with you, I am someone who doesn’t lie. That is my one very bad habit.”