Rawlings Turns Me On With His Naughty Smile - Afia Schwarzenegger

With former president of Ghana, Jerry John Rawlings turning 70 today June 22, 2017, lots of messages have since been pouring in on social media for the "boom" man.



One of the several well-wishers who has taken to social media to show their love to the former president affectionately called JJ by his supporters is comedienne Afia Schwarzenegger.



The controversial radio/TV personality says JJ turns her on with his ‘naughty’ smiles.



“You know you turn me on with that naughty smile. Happy birthday to His handsomeness, troubleness, Booomness...His Excellency Papa J. 70 got nothing on you my soldier”, she wrote on Instagram.



Papa J is globally admired for his charisma, sincerity, patriotism, and his fight against corruption.



He was born on this day in Accra to Victoria Agbotui and James Ramsey John, a chemist from the United Kingdom.