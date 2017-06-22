“I Love Anal Sex” – Actress Vicky Zugah

Related Stories Actress Vicky Zugah has given us an idea of her sex life and what she really enjoys in the act.



Vicky Zugah has revealed that she enjoys Anal Sex describing it as “great”.



According to the actress who is leading a crusade against spousal abuse, Anal sex is great but very enjoyable if people engaged in the act communicates very well.



“It is great. I mean anal sex is great so find out if your partner likes it or not and then you will enjoy the act. However, not everybody like anal sex so you need to ask the person before you engage in the act with him or her.”



Disclosing this on ‘in bed with adwen’ a show which airs on ETV on Saturdays, the actress said she loves anal sex very much but will always ask her partner if he is interested before she will ask him to engage in the act with her.