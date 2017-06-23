I Want To Be Like Rawlings – Van Vicker

Related Stories Actor, Van Vicker has fallen in love with the personality of Flt. Lt. Jerry John Rawlings who celebrated his 70th birthday on Thursday, 22 June 2017 and wishes to follow the footsteps of the former president of Ghana.



According to Van Vicker, the founder of National Democratic Congress (NDC) is one loved by many for a number of reasons, including his charisma and body language.



He told Ghanaweb on the sidelines of the premier of ‘Damaged Goods’, a play by renowned playwright and motivational speaker, James Ebo Whyte at the National Theatre in Accra, that he is always inspired by the achievements of Ghana’s longest serving president.



“I think Papa J is one of the greatest leaders Ghana has ever had. The way he speaks… He can sell you pig in a bag. The media just love his utterances. This is a man whose presence alone says a thousand words. Without saying a single word, he appears and he has said so many things by just looking at him. Can I say I want to be like him? He inspires me in so many different ways. Who knows? I’m walking in your footsteps,” he noted.