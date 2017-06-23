I Pray Ghana Gets Another Rawlings – George Quaye

Related Stories Actor, television personality and communication expert, George Quaye, has showered heartwarming words on former president Flt. Lt. Jerry John Rawlings who celebrated his 70th birthday on Thursday, 22 June, 2017.



Speaking to Ghanaweb on the sidelines of a birthday celebration at the National Theatre, George Quaye, widely known as ‘Aboagye’ for his role in TV series, ‘Taxi Driver’ said playing the role of Rawlings in his first play projected his acting career.



He expressed that the former president has been a blessing to many and hoped the country gets another figure of his sort soon.



“The first time I ever acted on TV, I played the role of former president Rawlings. It was a Commonwealth summit organized by George Laing of ‘Kyekyekule’ fame. I was at Association International School by then. And that was what set me up in my acting career and that is what has brought me to where I am today. So if we are celebrating this great man today, I’m not the only one who owes him almost everything that I am today. I think Ghana owes this man a great deal. His charisma, love and dedication to this country, second to none… We pray that very soon, Ghana will get another Rawlings,” he said.



Rawlings initially came to power as a flight lieutenant of the Ghana Air Force following a coup d'état in 1979. After he had initially handed power over to the civilian government of the late Hilla Limann, he took back control of the country on 31 December, 1981 as the chairman of the Provisional National Defence Council (PNDC).



In 1992, Rawlings resigned from the Armed Forces, founded the National Democratic Congress (NDC), and became the first president of the Fourth Republic.



He was re-elected in 1996 for an additional four years. He is married to Nana Konadu Agyeman and has three daughters – Zanetor, Yaa Asantewaa, Amina – and a son, Kimathi.





