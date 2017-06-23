I Can Now Walk Freely In Kumasi, Kofi Boakye Is Gone -Kwaw Kese

Related Stories Hip-hop artiste Emmanuel Botwe popularly called ‘Kwaw Kese’ has disclosed that he’s not scared anymore to move around the Ashanti Regional capital Kumasi following the transfer of the former Ashanti Regional Police Commander COP Nathan Kofi Boakye.



COP Kofi Boakye was transferred from the region to head the Research and Planning Department of the Police Service in Accra.



The ‘Masa I beg’ hitmaker was arrested by the police in Kumasi in 2014 for smoking marijuana in a public space close to a police barrier.



He was incarcerated, prosecuted and convicted for the offence.



COP Kofi Boakye said the rapper ‘smoked with impunity’.



But speaking on Ultimate FM, the ‘Man insane’ who creeps around policemen revealed that he’s not scared anymore to visit Kumasi for musical shows and other personal related stuff.



Kwaw Kese indicated that he’s in the process of putting up a building in Kumasi.



He couldn’t say if he is ‘happy’ COP Kofi Boakye is no more working in the region but said the chief of police doesn’t have been stripped off his power in the region.



‘Now I am not scared to be in Kumasi. COP Kofi Boakye has been stripped off his power, he had power in Kumasi but doesn’t anymore. Everything seems calm in Kumasi now, a couple of people have told me not to be afraid at all, because everything is cool now, and I trust them on that. I can’t say whether am happy or not that he has been transferred, I should be asking Kumasi residents if they are happy. I said I will build a house in Kumasi and now we are in the process of doing that, when the time comes up, I will let the people know,’ he laughed off.



Asked if there is a fret between him and COP Kofi Boakye, he retorted ‘He is my big man, no matter what, but its been long since I called him on phone’.



Kwaw Kese has been featured on a new song released by Flowking Stone titled ‘Wababiom’. The two are planning to shoot a video for the song. Kwaw Kese is currently in Kumasi for his friend’s brother’s funeral.