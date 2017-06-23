John 3: 16 Song Contributed To NDC’s Defeat - DKB

Related Stories Ghana’s King of Comedy Derrick Kwabena Bonney popularly known as DKB says the ‘John 3:16 song (Onaapo) contributed to the defeat of the National Democratic Congress (NDC).



He made this statement on Atinka TV’s morning show dubbed "Ghana Nie" hosted by Ama Gyenfa Ofosu Darkwah.



“The NDC could have chosen the verse John 10:30 rather than John 3:16,” he indicated.



DKB cited that as a standup comedian, he thinks about the song in the reverse and ask why the NDC chose John 3.16.



According to him, he realized that members of the NDC do not read the bible and attend church service hence their inability to understand John 3.16 Bible verse.



Jokingly, he added that if the NDC had chosen John 10:30 which says “I and my Father are one,” President Mahama would not have lost the election “because with this quote there is no one term”.