Awake Purified Drinking Water Donates To Chief Imam Ahead of Eidul al-Fitr

Related Stories Ghana’s first charity driven water (Awake Purified Drinking Water) has presented Hundred boxes of water to the office of the National Chief Imam, Dr. Sheikh Usmanu Nuhu Sharabutu, towards the celebration of Eidul al-Fitr Festival (the festival of the breaking of the fast).



Presenting the items at the office of the National Chief Imam in Accra, yesterday, Mr Samuel W. Awuku-Darko, National Sales Manager for Soft Drinks and Water (Kasapreko) said support for this year’s Eidul Fitr Festival was to strengthen the relationship with the entire Muslim community and as well show appreciation for their enormous support for Awakes One4Life project.



“With Awakes One4Lyf project, percentage amount of each bottle sold to consumer goes to National Cardiothoracic centre, Korlebu, to support needy patients who would have to undergo heart surgery. The initiative has so far saved 17 lives of which some are Muslims and we are proud of the feet he said”.



Chris Addo-Sarkodie, Brands Manager, added that Kasapreko soft drinks department will soon role out key strategic programs which will support activities within the Muslim communities.



National Chief Imam Sheikh Dr. Osmanu Nuhu Sharubutu applauded the One4Life initiative and as well commended Kasapreko Company and Dr. Kwabena Adjei (Group Chairman) for the great service to the needy with heart problems.



Sheikh Aremeyaw Shaibu (spokesperson to the National Chief Imam), who received the donation expressed appreciation for the gesture which, he said, had been demonstrated.

Chief Imam ended the ceremony with a prayer that Allah blesses the company in all its endeavour’s.



