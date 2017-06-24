PHOTOS: Actor Lil Win Donates To Tafo Central Mosque

Related Stories Ghanaian entertainment personality and philanthropist, Kwadwo Nkansah, known in the industry as Lilwin has made a donation to the Tafo Central Mosque in the Ashanti Region.



The 'I don't think far' hitmaker through his 'Boa Obi(Help some one) Foundation' presented items worth thousands of cedis to the Moslem community at Tafo ahead of their Sallah celebration on Monday, July 26.



Receiving the items on behalf of the Moslem community, the Chief Imam of the mosque thanked the actor and rewarded him with a Muslim cloth which according to the Imam is a sign of blessing.



He made the presentation with support and presence of the Boss Nation Music crew including, Papa Kumasi, Obibini Takyi, DJ AY, Ricky Jay, Eimen, Kwame Ahenfie, Okyeame, Awurama just to mention a few.



This donation comes ahead of the mega Sallah Bash which Lilwin and a host of entertainment personalities are holding at X5 Pub at Krofrom in the Ashanti Region on Monday evening, July 26.