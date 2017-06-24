I Slept with Sarah Kwablah in My Dirty Training Kits – Asamoah Gyan

Black Stars captain Asamoah Gyan has confirmed that he had consensual sex with 22-year-old student, Sarah Kwabla in his dirty training kits in her home.

According to Gyan, he did not sodomise Sarah Kwablah because they both agreed to have sex.

Gyan in an interview with Delay said the lady and her family wanted to extort money from him that is why they accused him of raping her.

Gyan said, he never sodomise her because if he did, she wouldn’t have been able to walk and open his house gate for him to drive his car out.

‘she sent me a message on social media and we became friends, so after 2015 AFCON tournament, I came to Ghana and we met at STC where I train and because I’m married I introduce her as friend to my colleagues and after the training we drove in my dirty training kits to her house and we had sex’, Gyan revealed.

Asamoah Gyan hinted that he cheated on his wife with Sarah because she was a very respectful girl.

‘I will not deny sleeping with Sarah Kwablah, we both enjoyed the love making but she twisted the story and accused me of raping her, we had a good time’. Gyan revealed.

However, Asamoah said he changed a lot after the incident but that will not make him not to stop talking to women because not every woman is like Sarah.

‘I confessed to my wife after the stories started speeding in the media, I'm an honest man, so my wife forgave me’, He said.

However, Sarah Kwabla alleged that Asamoah Gyan forcibly had sex with her through her anus while she bled profusely but has refused to take responsibility for his actions.

She also claimed to be pregnant as a result of the sexual intercourse.

Miss Kwabla is allegedly demanded Asamoah Gyan get her a furnished apartment, a housemaid and a monthly stipend of $1,000 for postnatal care but all these things never happened.