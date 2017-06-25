Wizkid Beats Stonebwoy to Top BET Award

Nydjlive.com has reported that Ghana’s only nominee for this year’s BET awards, Stonebwoy lost out on the Best International Act category to Nigerian Afrobeats singer, Wizkid.

The hit maker beat competition from Ghanaian dancehall giant Stonebwoy, fellow label artist Mr. Eazi, Davido, AKA, Nasty C, Teckno and Babes Wudumo.

The Nigerian musician who has over the years registered his displeasure at the awards show was however not present to pick up the award as www.nydjlive.com is reliably informed that he was involved in another gig elsewhere.

The Best International Act category awards have over the years been filmed a day prior to the main awards show, something many have complain about as being unfair and described it as backstage awards.

Despite not being present to pick up his award, Wizkid has been confirmed to perform on June 25 2017 at the BET Experience Main stage together with Stonebwoy and other world class stars.

Congratulations to Wizkid on the win.